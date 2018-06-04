Prakash Raj, who has been targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party over its communal politics for over a year now, has now slammed fringe elements in Karnataka threatening to stall the release of Rajinikanth's Kaala.

Vatal Nagaraj, the president of Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha, and many other pro-Kannada groups have called for a ban on Kaala over Rajinikanth's stand on the Cauvery issue.

With only three days left for the release, there is no clarity on the issue being sorted out in Karnataka. It has to be noted that no distributor is coming forward to release Kaala after pro-Kannada groups called for a ban on the film in Karnataka.

Expressing his displeasure on Twitter, he wrote, "What's film #kaala got to do with Kaveri issue..?why is film fraternity targeted always..? Will Jds/congress government let fringe elements take law into their hands ...like bjp did with #Padmavat ..or ..will you step in to assure common man ..his right for choice.#justasking..[sic]"

Prakash Raj has also written a lengthy letter raising genuine questions about the ban on Rajinikanth's film. The complete text of his unedited letter can be read below:

WHAT'S KAALA GOT TO DO WITH CAUVERY?

Who are these people to decide what most Kannadigas want or don't want? What about the producer's investment, one who has nothing to do with the statement of this actor? What about the talent and efforts of hundreds of technicians, co-artistes and workers who have been employed and associated with the film?

What will be the plight of those who make a living out of sticking film posters, running cycle stands, to those who run canteens in theatres? There is a deep bond between man and a river. So when we talk of Cauvery we do get extremely emotional about it. This is true of people from both states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu where emotions run high when we , to find a solution to share water. But getting emotional does not solve an issue: we need to be practical about it too.

The two respective state governments, the Centre along with specialists who understand the issue of our fanners , water sharing and nature, should sit together and find a solution. Due to political reasons and unseen pressures if they fail to do so, our fight should be towards making them accountable and answerable and not become victims of our own emotions.. Let's fora moment ponder what we would achieve by stopping the release of the movie Koala.

A statement made by actor Rajinikant has hurt us deeply. Ye, I agree. In order to express our dissent a few organisations have called fora ban on the film. Is that what we Kannadigas want? We don't know and we will never know. If the film is released and people decide na see it as a mark of their protest only then will we be able to gauge what people really want . But these fringe elements deciding on behalf of the people will not let us know it!

Who are these people to decide what most Kannadigas want or don't want? What about the producer's investment, one who has nothing to do with the statement of this actor? What about the talent and efforts of hundreds of technicians, co-artistes and workers who have been employed and associated with the film? What will be the plight of those who make a living out of sticking film posters, running cycle stands, to those who run canteens in theatres? What about the distributors, investors and theatre owners and the thousands of those whose lives depend on them? And what about the lakhs and lakhs of cinema lovers because of whom, all these people cam a living? What about the price that a common man has to pay for this strife and chaos? It has led to burnt vehicles, damaged property, children unable to attend school, the list never ends.

What about the harmony between people which will be disturbed and destroyed by such incidents inciting hatred among one another in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu? Where will these fringe elements go after misusing our emotions? They will wait for another opportunity to strike again and create further chaos. In the end, it is we who will be hit and the ones to have to live with our own wounds. My #justasking will open avenues for debates, and I will not be surprised if a few end up calling me anti-Kannadiga. We have seen in the recent past that people have called me anti-Hindu and an anti-national as well, because I expressed my opinion. However, that does not stop me from saying what I have to say and the rest I leave to your conscience.

Yours Truly

Prakash Raaj