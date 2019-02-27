Many medical colleges in Telangana are reportedly not conducting regular classes for MBBS students, especially anatomy classes.

This news came to the light after the Maheshwara Medical College, which is situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was pulled up for not conducting proper classes. The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) has made this claim, reports The Times of India.

The TJUDA added that many MBBS students are graduating without the proper knowledge of anatomy which could prove costly later on in their careers. According to the TOI report, there aren't many professors who are qualified enough to take the class. Another reason for the situation is that it is very difficult for private medical colleges to procure cadavers for the classes.

"This has happened several times before with other private medical colleges too. In some medical colleges (classes on) anatomy dissection is not being held. In fact, in many colleges, annual exams were held without conducting anatomy dissection classes even once, because of which students have been losing out on academic knowledge. This issue was also represented to higher officials of the health department previously but no action was taken," TJUDA president Dr P S Vijayender Goud was quoted as saying by TOI.

"It has become very difficult to get a cadaver now. Earlier when rules were less stringent, there was some movement of unclaimed bodies through mortuaries but that has come in control now with GHMC cremating or burying unidentified and unclaimed bodies. In absence of any rules for donating or selling such bodies to private colleges, getting a cadaver has become a problem," Indian Medical Association state secretary Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav said.

This unfortunate situation has been caused by faculty who fail to appear to teach even though they are practising close by. Goud said, "These faculty members exist only on paper and after getting MCI approvals, college managements leave the medical students without any classes. In one particular college, not a single anatomy class was conducted in the entire 2018."

Similarly, state-run medical colleges across the country are in hot water for not being up to par with the requirements for the institutes. Last week, the Supreme Court directed the Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh to remove the deficiencies in the medical colleges immediately or they would be shut down.

This came after the Medical Council of India called out eight medical colleges for not fulfilling the required criteria and banned them from admitting any more students until the colleges were up to the mark.

"You cannot make a mockery of medical education. The quality of medical and legal education cannot be compromised. You are there for making money but we are concerned about education. This cannot be allowed to go on and we won't allow admission in those colleges next year. We know how to take the decision and we have done it earlier. You will have to close the college," the Supreme Court bench was quoted as saying by TOI.