A ninth-month old baby girl was kidnapped, raped and murdered allegedly by their neighbour in Telangana. The accused, 28-year-old Kolepaka Praveen, was arrested by the state police.

The incident happened late Tuesday (June 18) night when the baby, along with her parents was sleeping on the terrace of the building. The parents believe that the girl was picked up by the accused because the girl was missing when they woke up.

The parents began searching for her when they found out Praveen sexually assaulted the baby. The family beat Praveen up and he was later arrested by the police, reports The News Minute. He was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

The girl was taken to the hospital but unfortunately, she died while receiving treatment.

"The parents alleged that he has picked her up and assaulted her after which they shifted her to a hospital where she died. We are currently awaiting the postmortem report, following which further details will be revealed," Inspector Sampath Rao told TNM.

The post-mortem will be conducted at state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal in Telangana.