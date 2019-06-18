A 20-year-old man from Alwar, Rajasthan, live-streamed his suicide on Facebook after he had a fight with his ex-girlfriend. During the live stream, Nirmal said that he loved his girlfriend intensely and wanted to prove his love by dying for her.

The incident happened late on Monday night and Nirmal went live through the Facebook app on his mobile phone. Before killing himself, Nirmal spoke of his failed love and the betrayal he felt. He then went on to consume tablets and proceeded to hang himself, the police told India Today.

During the live stream, which lasted for two hours, many posted sad emojis, commented and liked the post but no one made any attempt to stop the suicide. They didn't even ask him to stop trying to kill himself.

The Behror police were alerted of the suicide and rushed to the spot to retrieve Nirmal's body and send it for post mortem. The police have also launched an investigation into the incident.