An Indian-origin family of four was found dead at their house in Iowa on Saturday, June 15. The deceased were identified as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44, Lavanya, 41 and two young boys, aged 15, and 10 years.

Sunkara was said to have been an employee of Iowa department of public safety's technology services bureau and locals told the police that he was depressed and could have possibly killed his family members and committed suicide, Hindustan Times reports.

Sunkara was originally from Tsunduru in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district and had moved to the United States for higher studies and had settled down there.

The four victims were discovered by a guest living at their house. "When the victims were discovered, one of the survivors ran outside looking for help. He found a person who had then called the police to inform about the suspicious deaths," police was quoted as saying in the report.

There were two other adults and two children in the house when the incident took place.

The police registered a case and have launched an investigation. The police said that the four of them have died due to gunshot wounds and only the post-mortem will reveal if there is anything amiss in the deaths and will also reveal the exact cause of death.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community," the police said.

The Telugu community in the US are in touch with the Indian Embassy to help the bereaved family in India making arrangements.