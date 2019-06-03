An Indian man working abroad has alleged that he was forcefully fed beef by his employers in Saudi Arabia. The man, identified as 31-year-old Manik Chattopadhyay, secured a job in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah as a cook.

Chattopadhyay narrated his ordeal through Twitter, saying that he was extremely offended and traumatised by inhuman behaviour done by his employer. He wants to fly back to India. Posting a video on Twitter, the man stated, "In the interview, I was told that their will only be chicken and not beef but there is beef everywhere."

It has been reported that his job would only be to serve food. Later, when he reached his workplace Manik was forced to serve cooked beef which he said was against his religious beliefs. Manik said that he was forcefully fed beef when he protested.

The alleged victim threatened to kill himself in his complaint to the Consular Services Management System of the MEA.

An Indian Migrant, Manik, had got this job through a consultancy based out of Mumbai.

Times Now reported that Manik was mocked and humiliated in front of his colleagues by the employer on the basis of his faith. He continued to say that there are others like him in Jeddah who are facing a similar situation.

The EAM has instructed the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to keep him apprised on the situation.

This is not the first case that has happened in Saudi. The local consultancy companies lure people to join the Saudi workforce with the promise of good pay but the Indian migrants are forced to work under inhumane conditions.