A Bengaluru house-wife, who claimed that she was depressed, poisoned her two children and hung herself on June 10, Monday.

The woman was identified as Pushpavathi. Her husband Nagaraj was not at home when the incident occurred at Manorayanapalya near Hebbal.

Nagaraj, who works as a driver for a private firm, had returned home at 9 pm on Monday to find the bodies of his wife, and their eight-year-old son and five-month-old daughter, reports The Times of India.

In the suicide note, Pushpavathi said that she was depressed for quite some time. "I was shocked to know that my wife had committed suicide after poisoning our kids to death. She was not in the touch with her family after our marriage," Nagaraj told a police officer, reports TOI.

Talking to the police, Nagaraj revealed that the duo met and fell in love 10 years ago when they both were working for the same firm. While Pushpavathi's parents opposed the union, she went ahead and married Nagaraj.

Nagaraj said that they never fought and felt that they were in a loving marriage.

The bodies were shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police said that Pushpavathi's parents have been informed and the post mortem will be conducted when they arrive.

A similar incident took place in Bengaluru on June 2 when a debt-ridden man tried to kill his two children and kill himself, but failed. His daughter filmed him forcibly hanging the son.