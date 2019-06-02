A 21-year-old national level swimmer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Kothrud area of Pune in Maharashtra on Friday, May 31.

The deceased, Sahil Joshi was a medical student, who hanged himself from the ceiling in his house on Friday afternoon when his parents were away, according to police reports. A probe has been launched to investigate the events leading to the incident. No suicide note was found near the spot.

The police suspected a personal reason behind Sahil's extreme step. The incident came to light when his father was unable to reach him through phone or texts and rushed home to check on him. Sahil was found hanging from the ceiling of one of the rooms and was rushed to a hospital but declared dead.

Sahil had participated in at least nine championships and won seven gold medals at the national level. "He was a very talented swimmer. Backstroke swimming was his forte. We are in utter shock over the incident," Sahil's coach Manoj Erande reportedly said.