A major scuffle broke out between the relatives of a minor who was allegedly raped and the doctors at Maharishi Valmiki hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, June 18. The hospital guards sustained injuries and the facility was ransacked in an altercation.

The incident comes a day after junior doctors in West Bengal called off their strike against an assault on doctors and medical staff by angry relatives.

A video, purportedly of the hospital, is now making rounds on the internet, which shows a group of people engaging in an altercation with the security staff and later ransacking the facility, causing damage to furniture and other objects inside the hospital premises.

#WATCH Delhi: Locals create ruckus at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.Police says,"Some ppl gathered&created ruckus over rape of a girl.Situation peaceful now." 4-yr-old girl was admitted in the hospital for medical treatment after she was allegedly raped in Bawana area earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fru63aVeN7 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

The 4-year-old was brought to the hospital after she was allegedly raped by a 45-year-old man in Bawana, earlier on Tuesday. She was then taken to the hospital by her relatives and the incident was also reported to the Bawana police.

The altercation between the victim's relatives and the medical staff broke out at around 6 pm.

"A man was first brought to our hospital with multiple injuries, and he was being attended to. After some time, a six-year-old girl, a victim of sexual assault, was then brought to our facility. We did everything as per protocol to get her examined, and she was sent to the labour room," said Rajiv Sagar, the medical superintendent of Maharshi Valmiki Hospital.

"However, some more detailed tests were needed to conduct her medical examination. But, after 4 pm our emergency services are closed, we referred the patient to a Dr BSA Hospital, about 8-10 km from here, after which the crowd went berserk and ransacked the furniture and other properties. Our staff also ran to escape the angry mob of villagers," Sagar claimed.

Sagar also claimed that some people in the mob tried to beat the man and a call to police was made. A senior official was also informed about the incident. "We will file a formal complaint tomorrow," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior police officer reportedly said.

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted. Police said the medical report would confirm whether she was raped.

This incident comes after the junior doctors ended their week-long strike in West Bengal on Monday night after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured them that the government will take necessary action to ensure the safety of the doctors in government hospitals.