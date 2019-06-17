In a gruesome incident, a bar dancer was stripped and brutally assaulted by her colleagues after she refused to engage in paid sexual intercourse with a customer at the pub.

The incident happened in Hyderabad's Begumpet area on Sunday, June 16. "Sometime after her joining, the management of the bar started harassing her to visit customers and perform sexual activities," a police official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Four of her fellow women colleagues dragged her out and stripped her on the Begumpet-Somajiguda road. A man also accompanied them to thrash her.

The four women were arrested by Panjagutta police, while the man who is privy to the crime is still on the run, reported a news agency. A police reportedly said that efforts are on to nab the other accused.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that the management of the bar in Begumpet was harassing her to extend sexual favours to the customers. When she refused five of her colleagues and including a man stripped and beat her. The victim reportedly said that inebriated customers of the pub came to her rescue.

The police were reportedly acting on her complaint. "Recently, the management of the bar started asking her to visit customers and perform sexual activities with them," Panjagutta police told ANI.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the intention of outraging modesty of the woman, for criminal intimidation and for voluntarily causing hurt.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Telangana Mahender Reddy has also sought a detailed report of the incident.