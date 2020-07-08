Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's government started demolishing the building of Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad on Tuesday. But people on social media slammed KCR for building new Secretariat complex instead of hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis.

The KCR government has planned to replace Telangana's old Secretariat building with an ultra-modern structure. The state government got the green signal from the High Court for its demolition on June 29. The demolition work began with a homam near Nalla Pochamma temple and some blocks were torn down on Tuesday. All the 10 blocks of the old Secretariat would be demolished in the next five days.

The Chief Minister's Office has released the design for the new Secretariat building on Tuesday. The CMO announced that the design is likely to be approved soon. The construction of the new Secretariat complex would commence on July 21, which marks the beginning of the auspicious Sravana Masam.

According to the reports, the main reason for demolishing the complex is all the blocks do not have sufficient fire-fighting equipment. Another fact is that the 10 blocks of the complex are scattered across 25 acres, which goes against the vastu principles that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao believes in.

But Telangana has witnessed a significant rise in the number of the COVID-19 cases. CM KCR is facing criticism for not intensifying testing. People are upset with him for not setting up an adequate number of testing labs and other medical infrastructure in the state. The government has failed in tackling the spread of the virus.

People on social media feel that there is a dire need to invest heavily in medical infrastructures to contain the novel coronavirus spread in the state. But instead of focusing on it, CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is spending hundreds of crores on building a new Secretariat complex during these tough times. It is a sheer waste of public money, which could have been used for health care works.

Sanatani Thakur @SanggitaT

Upon the advice of some astrologer that the vastu of secretariat is not good KCR Started demolishing it. If you observe since 1956 no CM son became a CM. For his selflish purpose he is staking crores of Telangana people's hard earned money.. 500 crores

Deepti Dama @YoungLadyBright

They are not testing enough in Telangana. We are amid a major healthcare crisis. But our State government is busy demolishing the Secretariat. People need to recognize the priorities of the governments and set their own priorities right.

Srikanth @Srikant09770097

I think it's high time now! Central government needs to take a charge to control Covid-19 situation in Hyderabad. Telangana CM is busy focusing on useless things and is not concerned about development of medical facilities in state. Shame on Telangana CM KCR!!!

Shivateja Teja @Shivatejakatuku

Well this is the condition of an apex medical institution of Telangana and how can you justify building a new secretariat with your health infrastructure in a crisis? #SaveOGH @KTRTRS @TelanganaCMO

Ramalingam madapathi @fitnessprotec

Don't play with students life. Telangana government is building secretariat in this situation without building a hospital. Then how can we expect that they will take care of students at examination centres. We don't trust you. Promote everyone. #cancelfinalyearexam

Akshith Yadav @Akshithyadavd

@DrTamilisaiGuv Respected madam, save Telangana people. We are in the worst situation due to the negligence of paracetamol (pink) govt. Take a serious & wise step to control the spread & make the people of Telangana get the best treatment.