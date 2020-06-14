The leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) have accused that the Telangana Chief Minister KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao is using the police force to harass the opposition leaders.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, has written an open letter to DGP M. Mahendar Reddy on Friday alleging that the police were repeatedly violating the privileges of Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs. He cited some instances of the Chief Minister and other Telangana ministers participating in various programmes with large congregations. He alleged that there was no social distancing and no masks.

The president of the TPCC said that the police have stopped the Congress leaders including himself from moving among the public or take up protests. He also listed the incidents of keeping some Congress leaders under house arrest, citing Covid regulations. He asked how come the programmes of the Chief Minister and ministers do not come under the Central Covid guidelines.

"As the president of the principal Opposition party of Telangana state, a five-term MLA, former Cabinet minister and present MP, I wish to convey my surprise and dismay at the brazenly partisan and politically biased behaviour of some officers of the Telangana police towards leaders and cadres of Congress in the state," read a statement in the open letter written by Uttam Kumar.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was kept under house arrest by the police after he sought an appointment with the Telangana CM to discuss people's problems. Seeking an appointment to discuss public issues is not a crime. The state government is not allowing me to deliver my duty as a legislator. I have the right to speak on public issues," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Vikramarka said that he wanted to discuss the problems in the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the power bills and the special package for COVID-19 patients. "In fact, being an opposition party leader I wanted to take these issues to the notice of the chief minister and sought an official appointment but instead of giving an appointment they sent the police to my home and kept me under house arrest," he added.

Some senior leaders Congress gave a call for the Chalo Secretariat to protest against the ineffective handling of the COVID-19 situation. Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemned their house arrest. He told DC, "Freedom of expression is a fundamental right given by the Constitution. By placing the opposition leaders under house arrest, the KCR Government is trying to suppress their voice."

Mohammed Ali Shabbir added, "Everyone has a right to express his/her views freely in a democratic manner. However, by keeping the leaders confined to their homes, TRS government has unleashed a new era of dictatorship. This is totally undemocratic and we will wage a battle to restore democracy in Telangana."