Well-known Telugu film producer Bandla Ganesh and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Bhupati Reddy have joined Congress on Friday.

They formally joined the party in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Telangana state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and a few senior leaders of the party were also present on the occasion.

Bandla Ganesh later told reporters that he always liked the Congress as the party made many sacrifices for the country. The producer, who made movies like "Teen Maar" and "Gabbar Singh" with leading actor Pawan Kalyan, said he would contest the ensuing elections if Rahul Gandhi asks him to do so.

Ganesh said while he considers Pawan Kalyan as his 'guru', he always wanted to work for the Congress party. He said that he wants to serve people as an MLA.

Bhupati Reddy of the ruling TRS also joined the Congress. A member of Telangana State Legislative Council, he said the state government has failed to live up to people's expectations. He alleged that corruption has gone up in the state during the TRS rule.

Telangana Assembly was dissolved on September 6 to pave way for early polls. The elections are likely to be held in November-December.