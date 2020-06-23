YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is moving a step ahead of Telangana CM KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure the safety of each family in his state in the next 90 days.

Weeks ago, Telangana CM KCR held a review meeting on June 14 and ordered the officials to conduct 50,000 COVID-19 tests in 30 Assembly constituencies of the state in the next 10 days. With a couple of days to complete this mission in the state, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have taken a cue from KCR's government and is aiming even her than the Telangana CM in his state.

Complete screening, tests of all households within 90 days: Andhra CM

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on containing the spread of Covid-19 situation on Monday. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh instructed the officials to conduct comprehensive COVID-19 screenings and tests covering all households within 90 days. He asked them to take samples wherever necessary. He also provided some guidelines on how to accomplish this mission.

The CM asked the officials to give preference to the people, who are above 60 years and suffering chronic ailments. "People suffering from diabetes, BP and other chronic ailments should also be addressed to, and the 104 ambulances should carry adequate equipment and medicines. For urban areas, a separate strategy should be adopted, and urban health clinics should be planned. They should be fully equipped with medical staff" YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The AP CM added, "Preference is also being given to those residing in containment zones and high-risk areas. In industrial areas, trade centers, temples, market yards, and other categories, tests are carried out on a random basis, officials said, explaining that truck drivers coming from different places were spreading the virus."

The state recorded 3,676 cases during the lockdown period between March and May 31, over 5,600 were reported in the last 22 days. The total count of Covid-19 cases stands at 9,372 in the state till Monday. The officials, who were present at the review meeting, told the CM that more than 24,000 Covid-19 tests are being conducted per day in the state. The mortality rate has been on the slide.