Many Tollywood filmmakers are reportedly planning to shift or expand their bases to Andhra Pradesh after state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered some freebies for shooting and film activities.

Most of the leading personalities, including Chiranjeevi are from Andhra Pradesh. Post the bifurcation of the Great Andhra, the rumour mongers have been creating buzz about some Telugu filmmakers shifting or having another branch of their production houses in Andhra Pradesh, ever since the Great Andhra was bifurcated. But hardly anyone made a move in that direction.

The fingers were pointed out at former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, who showed a lack of interest or support to the Telugu film industry. While CBN ignored Tollywood, minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao, the son of Telangana Chief Minister had been strengthening his bonding with the Telugu celebs and catering to their needs.

Jagan Reddy shows interest in celebs

But, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been showing interest in celebs and trying to strengthen his bonding with them right before the 2019 assembly election. He brought the maximum number of star campaigners from Tollywood on board. After he became the CM of AP, he has been in constant touch with some of them. His repeated meetings with Chiranjeevi had led to several speculations.

Recently some Tollywood celebs like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained the problems faced by the film industry and requested for his support. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister responded to them positively. He revived their confidence by permitting shootings and offering some freebies like the waiver of minimum power tariff on theatres.

Achanta Gopinath welcomed the AP CM's gesture. "We were clueless about when to resume the shootings, but now, we can see light at the end of the tunnel. Agreed that single window system and cost-free locations are attractive, but only script determines the location. I made my hit movie Krishna Gadi Veera Gada in Anantapur, and Hindupur. If I find the right script, I'll begin shooting in AP," the Producer told Deccan Chronicle

Producer-director Jeevitha Rajasekhar spoke about the cost-saving measures announced by the AP Government said that 80 per cent of filmmakers will be benefitted from Jagan's sops. "However, we have to run from pillar to post to get permissions here; besides, we are given just two hours to shoot on roads, which restrains our creativity," she told DC.

Suresh Babu opined that a part of the industry can start functioning from AP if more clarity is given on subsidies. The producer told DC, "No doubt, it is a good beginning. However, it all depends on the call of the AP Government. Whether they want part of our industry or complete shift, we'll get to know in our upcoming meeting with CM Jagan.

Suresh Babu added, "Shifting from Chennai to Hyderabad happened because of tax variations. Back then, the united AP Government levied 12 per cent entertainment tax for films shot within AP and 24 per cent for films shot outside, which prompted the industry-shift. I wish the film industry reaches out to filmmakers even in remote areas of AP too."