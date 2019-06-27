Jeevitha Rajasekhar is shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Vijaya Nirmala. She says that as an actor, director and producer, her achievements are extraordinary and she was and is nonpareil.

Soon after she heard the news, Jeevitha Rajasekhar released a statement to the media and said that the Telugu film industry has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing away of Vijaya Nirmala. She added that she left an indelible mark and found a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Jeevitha Rajasekhar spoke about her personality and said, "Vijaya Nirmala was the epitome of a human with a heart of gold. She helped an innumerable number of people. She was a legend. She was a talent who had all the qualifications to be called a legend. She will always be a great inspiration to women. Her achievements as an actor, director and producer were extraordinary. She was and is a non-pareil."

Talking about her films, Jeevitha Rajasekhar said, "Among the films she directed, Meena is my most favourite. She made a horror film titled Devude Gelichadu and when I watched it as a child, it was an unforgettable experience. Among the films she acted in, I love Alluri Seetharama Raju a lot."

Jeevitha is pained by her sudden demise. She said, "I happened to interact with Vijaya Nirmala recently when I went to her residence on the occasion of Krishna's birthday. By then, she had been under treatment because of some health issue. Despite that, she took time to be with us. I have always seen her as a tigress! So, I was pained to see her walk with difficulty. I never imagined that she would leave us all so soon."

Jeevitha also offered condolences to Vijaya Nirmala's husband Krishna. The actress added, "I am pained to think about Krishna. He will be the person who will miss her the most. The couple were always ideal husband and wife. They will always be an inspiration. I pray that God gives Krishna immense strength. I pray that her family members will have the strength to overcome the grief."