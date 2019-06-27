Actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away after suffering from severe cardiac arrest, late Wednesday, in Hyderabad. She was taken to Continental Hospitals where doctors have declared that she is no more. She was 75.
I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75. pic.twitter.com/7D5b5VOXmH
— H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) June 27, 2019
Vijay Nirmala is the second wife of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna and mother of actor Naresh. She has directed around 44 films and playing the leading lady is 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. In 2002, she entered Guinness Book of World Directors, as the only female director who directed the highest number of films. She began her career in the industry as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industries.
She was popular for her roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Poola Rangadu, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Thatha Manavadu and many more.
Members from the film fraternity are paying their last respects to the actress.
Guinness Record Holder as the only Lady Director Who directed 44 Films & Actress who Acted in 200 Films w/o Krishna Mrs.Vijaya Nirmala (73) Passed Away yesterday night in Continental Hospital due to severe heart attack.
Great Loss to the Film Industry.#RIPVijayaNirmala pic.twitter.com/VqLDKqsh3A
— Filmy Focus (@FilmyFocus) June 27, 2019
Here's the list of Vijaya Nirmala's Filmography:
Telugu
|Year
|Film
|Role
|1957
|Panduranga Mahatyam
|Bala Krishnudu
|1958
|Bhookailas
|Goddess Seetha
|1965
|Manchi Kutumbam
|1966
|Rangula Ratnam
|1967
|Poola Rangadu
|Padma
|Saakshii
|1968
|Asadhyudu
|Radha
|Bangaru Gaajulu
|Radha
|1969
|Aatmiyulu
|Saroja
|1970
|Akka Chellelu
|Lawyer Vijaya
|1971
|Bomma Borusa
|Mosagallaku Mosagadu
|Radha
|1972
|Tata Manavadu
|Rani
|Pandanti Kapuram
|1973
|Devudu Chesina Manushulu
|Sahasame naa Oopiri
|Pinni
|Buddhimantudu
|Patnavasam
|Manchi Vallaki Manchivadu
|Saakhi
|Marina Manishi
|Meena
|Meena
|1974
|Alluri Seetarama Raju
|Seeta
|Bantrotu Bharya
|1976
|Paadipantalu
|1977
|Kurukshetram
|Subhadra
|1979
|Hema Hemeelu
|Vijaya
|1989
|Pinni
|Lakshmi
Malayalam
|Year
|Film
|Role
|1964
|Bhargavi Nilayam
|1965
|Rosie
|Kalyanarathriyil
|1966
|Poochakkanni
|1967
|Pooja
|Udhyogastha
|Anweshichu Kandethiyilla
|1968
|Karutha Pournami
|1970
|Nishagandhi
|Vivaham Swargathil
|1971
|Aana Valarthiya Vanampadiyude Makan
|1972
|Kalippava
|Pulliman
|Postmane Kananilla
|Nalini
|1973
|Thenaruvi
|Sudha
|Kattuvithachavan
|Ponnapuram Kotta
|Kavitha
|1974
|Durga
|Thulasi
|1976
|Kenalum Collectorum
Tamil
|Year
|Film
|Role
|1950
|Machcha Rekhai
|Young Mahalingam
|1965
|Enga Veetu Penn
|1966
|Chitthi
|Saroja
|1967
|Pandhayam
|1968
|Neelagiri Express
|Geetha
|Panama Pasama
|Siritha Mugam
|Sathiyam Thavaradhey
|Soaappu Seeppu Kannadi
|Latha
|Uyira Manama
|1969
|Anbalippu
|Meena
|1970
|En Annan
|Thangam
|1971
|Yanai Valartha Vanampadi Magan
|1972
|Gnana Oli
|Vazhaiyadi Vazhai
|1974
|Puthiya Manithan
|1984
|Sumangali Kolam
Director
|Year
|Film
|Notes
|1971
|Meena
|Based on the novel Meena by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani which was later adapted into 2016 movie A Aa[9]
|1973
|Kavitha
|Malayalam: IV SASI directed for her
|1974
|Devadasu
|1976
|Devude Gelichadu
|Remake of Malayalam film Yakshagaanam
|Kavitha
|1977
|Panchayathi
|1978
|Rowdy Rangamma
|1979
|Moodu Puvvulu Aaru Kayalu
|Sanku Theertham
|Hema Hemeelu
|1980
|Ram Robert Rahim
|Remake of Hindi film Amar Akbar Anthony
|Kiladi Krishnudu
|Sangham Chekkina Silpalu
|Sirimalle Navvindi
|1981
|Bhogi Mantalu
|Antham Kadidi Aarambam
|Remake of Kannada film Antha
|1982
|Doctor Cine Actor
|1983
|Bezawada Bebbuli
|1984
|Mukhyamantri
|Remake of Kannada film Chakravyuha
|Mukkopi
|1985
|Lanke Bindelu
|Surya Chandra
|1988
|Collector Vijaya
|1989
|Sahasame Naa Oopiri
|Ajatha Sathruvu
|1990
|Prajala Manishi
|1991
|Vadina Maata
|1992
|Mogudu Pellala Dongaata
|1994
|Yes Nenante Nene
|1996
|Puttinti Gowravam
|Rendu Kutumbala Katha
|2009
|Neramu Siksha