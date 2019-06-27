Actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away after suffering from severe cardiac arrest, late Wednesday, in Hyderabad. She was taken to Continental Hospitals where doctors have declared that she is no more. She was 75.

Vijaya Nirmala was honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.
Vijay Nirmala is the second wife of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna and mother of actor Naresh. She has directed around 44 films and playing the leading lady is 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. In 2002, she entered Guinness Book of World Directors, as the only female director who directed the highest number of films.  She began her career in the industry as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Vijaya Nirmala
She was popular for her roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Poola Rangadu, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Thatha Manavadu and many more.

Members from the film fraternity are paying their last respects to the actress.

 Here's the list of Vijaya Nirmala's Filmography:

Telugu

YearFilmRole
1957 Panduranga Mahatyam Bala Krishnudu
1958 Bhookailas Goddess Seetha
1965 Manchi Kutumbam
1966 Rangula Ratnam
1967 Poola Rangadu Padma
Saakshii
1968 Asadhyudu Radha
Bangaru Gaajulu Radha
1969 Aatmiyulu Saroja
1970 Akka Chellelu Lawyer Vijaya
1971 Bomma Borusa
Mosagallaku Mosagadu Radha
1972 Tata Manavadu Rani
Pandanti Kapuram
1973 Devudu Chesina Manushulu
Sahasame naa Oopiri
Pinni
Buddhimantudu
Patnavasam
Manchi Vallaki Manchivadu Saakhi
Marina Manishi
Meena Meena
1974 Alluri Seetarama Raju Seeta
Bantrotu Bharya
1976 Paadipantalu
1977 Kurukshetram Subhadra
1979 Hema Hemeelu Vijaya
1989 Pinni Lakshmi

Malayalam

YearFilmRole
1964 Bhargavi Nilayam
1965 Rosie
Kalyanarathriyil
1966 Poochakkanni
1967 Pooja
Udhyogastha
Anweshichu Kandethiyilla
1968 Karutha Pournami
1970 Nishagandhi
Vivaham Swargathil
1971 Aana Valarthiya Vanampadiyude Makan
1972 Kalippava
Pulliman
Postmane Kananilla Nalini
1973 Thenaruvi Sudha
Kattuvithachavan
Ponnapuram Kotta
Kavitha
1974 Durga Thulasi
1976 Kenalum Collectorum

Tamil

YearFilmRole
1950 Machcha Rekhai Young Mahalingam
1965 Enga Veetu Penn
1966 Chitthi Saroja
1967 Pandhayam
1968 Neelagiri Express Geetha
Panama Pasama
Siritha Mugam
Sathiyam Thavaradhey
Soaappu Seeppu Kannadi Latha
Uyira Manama
1969 Anbalippu Meena
1970 En Annan Thangam
1971 Yanai Valartha Vanampadi Magan
1972 Gnana Oli
Vazhaiyadi Vazhai
1974 Puthiya Manithan
1984 Sumangali Kolam

Director

YearFilmNotes
1971 Meena Based on the novel Meena by Yaddanapudi Sulochana Rani which was later adapted into 2016 movie A Aa[9]
1973 Kavitha Malayalam: IV SASI directed for her
1974 Devadasu
1976 Devude Gelichadu Remake of Malayalam film Yakshagaanam
Kavitha
1977 Panchayathi
1978 Rowdy Rangamma
1979 Moodu Puvvulu Aaru Kayalu
Sanku Theertham
Hema Hemeelu
1980 Ram Robert Rahim Remake of Hindi film Amar Akbar Anthony
Kiladi Krishnudu
Sangham Chekkina Silpalu
Sirimalle Navvindi
1981 Bhogi Mantalu
Antham Kadidi Aarambam Remake of Kannada film Antha
1982 Doctor Cine Actor
1983 Bezawada Bebbuli
1984 Mukhyamantri Remake of Kannada film Chakravyuha
Mukkopi
1985 Lanke Bindelu
Surya Chandra
1988 Collector Vijaya
1989 Sahasame Naa Oopiri
Ajatha Sathruvu
1990 Prajala Manishi
1991 Vadina Maata
1992 Mogudu Pellala Dongaata
1994 Yes Nenante Nene
1996 Puttinti Gowravam
Rendu Kutumbala Katha
2009 Neramu Siksha