Actress and director Vijaya Nirmala passed away after suffering from severe cardiac arrest, late Wednesday, in Hyderabad. She was taken to Continental Hospitals where doctors have declared that she is no more. She was 75.

I regret to inform you that my Mother senior Artiste, prominent Producer & Director, Dr. G Vijayanirmala Garu passed away during early hours today, that is, 27.6.2019, at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad, due to sickness. She was 75. pic.twitter.com/7D5b5VOXmH — H.E Dr Naresh VK actor (@ItsActorNaresh) June 27, 2019

Vijay Nirmala is the second wife of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna and mother of actor Naresh. She has directed around 44 films and playing the leading lady is 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. In 2002, she entered Guinness Book of World Directors, as the only female director who directed the highest number of films. She began her career in the industry as a child artiste in Tamil and Telugu film industries.

She was popular for her roles in films like Alluri Seetharama Raju, Meena, Poola Rangadu, Asadhyudu, Bangaru Gajulu, Thatha Manavadu and many more.

Members from the film fraternity are paying their last respects to the actress.

Here's the list of Vijaya Nirmala's Filmography:

Telugu

Year Film Role 1957 Panduranga Mahatyam Bala Krishnudu 1958 Bhookailas Goddess Seetha 1965 Manchi Kutumbam 1966 Rangula Ratnam 1967 Poola Rangadu Padma Saakshii 1968 Asadhyudu Radha Bangaru Gaajulu Radha 1969 Aatmiyulu Saroja 1970 Akka Chellelu Lawyer Vijaya 1971 Bomma Borusa Mosagallaku Mosagadu Radha 1972 Tata Manavadu Rani Pandanti Kapuram 1973 Devudu Chesina Manushulu Sahasame naa Oopiri Pinni Buddhimantudu Patnavasam Manchi Vallaki Manchivadu Saakhi Marina Manishi Meena Meena 1974 Alluri Seetarama Raju Seeta Bantrotu Bharya 1976 Paadipantalu 1977 Kurukshetram Subhadra 1979 Hema Hemeelu Vijaya 1989 Pinni Lakshmi

Malayalam

Year Film Role 1964 Bhargavi Nilayam 1965 Rosie Kalyanarathriyil 1966 Poochakkanni 1967 Pooja Udhyogastha Anweshichu Kandethiyilla 1968 Karutha Pournami 1970 Nishagandhi Vivaham Swargathil 1971 Aana Valarthiya Vanampadiyude Makan 1972 Kalippava Pulliman Postmane Kananilla Nalini 1973 Thenaruvi Sudha Kattuvithachavan Ponnapuram Kotta Kavitha 1974 Durga Thulasi 1976 Kenalum Collectorum

Tamil

Year Film Role 1950 Machcha Rekhai Young Mahalingam 1965 Enga Veetu Penn 1966 Chitthi Saroja 1967 Pandhayam 1968 Neelagiri Express Geetha Panama Pasama Siritha Mugam Sathiyam Thavaradhey Soaappu Seeppu Kannadi Latha Uyira Manama 1969 Anbalippu Meena 1970 En Annan Thangam 1971 Yanai Valartha Vanampadi Magan 1972 Gnana Oli Vazhaiyadi Vazhai 1974 Puthiya Manithan 1984 Sumangali Kolam

Director