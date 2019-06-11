Jeevitha has revealed that director Prashanth Varma's upcoming Telugu film Kalki, which is slated for release on June 28, is a different mass entertainer which suits the image of her husband Rajasekhar.

Kalki is produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies and presented by Shivani and Shivatmika. The maker, who recently completed its shoot, held a press meet on Monday to announce its release date. Addressing the media, Kalyan said, "Kalki is an out and out commercial potboiler. The trailer has received a tremendous response and the same will happen with the film once it releases."

Producer C Kalyan added, "Very soon, we will release the songs and also announce the pre-release event's date. Music Director Shravan Bhardwaj has given good tunes and is composing a terrific background score. The post-production is on in full swing and Kalki will release on June 28."

Talking about it, Jeevitha said, "Kalki is a different mass entertainer which suits the image of Rajasekhar perfectly. The film has created a superb buzz in social media and the trailer is already trending on YouTube. Director Prashanth Varma has showcased the film and Rajasekhar in a new style which all the fans and audience will love. Prashanth Varma's stylish narration will be the highlight of the film."

Prashanth Varma is confident about its success. The director of Awe fame said, "Kalki is a superb thriller. The audience will love the film and enjoy it like an India-Pakistan cricket match. The thrills are an edge of the seat and C Kalyan has given me free hand on the budget which will show on the screen in a grand manner. The song "Horn Ok Please" sung by Lalitha Kavya will be out on Wednesday."

Besides Dr Rajasekhar, Kalki features Adah Sharma, Nadhitha Shwetha, Poojita Ponnada, Scarlet Wilson, Rahul Ramakrishna, Nasser, Ashutosh Rana, Shiddu Jonnalagadda, Charan Deep in the important roles. The film has Dasaradhi Sivendra's camera, Shravan Bhardwaj's music, Nagendra's art, Gautam Berusu's editing and Naga Venkat and Robin-Subbu's fights.