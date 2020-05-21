Producer Suresh Babu slammed the reports about Rana Daggubati's hush-hush engagement to Hyderabad entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on May 20. They said that they are planning for a winter wedding.

Rana Daggubati recently confirmed his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj, by proposing her on May 12. The speculation started doing rounds that the couple would get engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Wednesday and their close relatives would attend the function. It was also rumoured that their families would announce their wedding date at the event.

A day after the rumours created ripples, Suresh Babu spoke to a popular English daily to clear the air on the engagement of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The producer said that as per the tradition in the Daggubati family, the girl's family visits the grooms' home first followed by the groom's family follows suit.

Suresh Babu said that as per this tradition that the girl's family visited his house and it was the first official meeting between the two families. "We just met Miheeka's parents over tea and that is all that happened. No, Rana hasn't gotten engaged yet," the producer told the Times of India.

Meanwhile, Suresh Babu also revealed that they have not decided on a date for the engagement and wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The producer said that his family is planning for a winter wedding, but it all depends on when the ongoing corona crisis ends.

Suresh Babu told TOI, "There's still time for all that and we are yet to decide the engagement and wedding dates. Yes, we are looking at a winter wedding, but in the wake of the ongoing corona crisis, there is still a lot that needs to fall in place. Once everything is finalised, we will make a formal announcement soon."

Daggubati family is one of the leading Tollywood families. Its banner Suresh Productions has not just produced Telugu films, but also movies in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, English and a few other languages. It has close friends in all these industries and it has to invite them all to Rana's wedding. So it can't plan their wedding in hurry as it is going to be next big fat wedding in the south Indian film industry.