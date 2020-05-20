The rustic rowdy of entertainment industry Rana Daggubati took everyone by surprise when he announced his engagement news on social media, earlier this month. One of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood as well as South Indian film industry broke many hearts when he disclosed that he'll be tying the knot with the love of his life, Miheeka Bajaj.

Rana is a known name in the film industry and has established himself as a versatile actor over a couple of years. He was a successful actor but his stint in Bahubali franchise made him a household name across the globe. One who is touted as the hottest actor of the tinsel town has been linked with many actresses such as Bipasha Basu and has dated South Indian actress Trisha Krishna.

Dum Maaro Dum fame kept his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj a secret and not many out their know anything about her profession, lifestyle and how she fell in love with the desirable hunk of the entertainment industry. Lets's have a look at the net worth of these love birds and find out who's the richest.

Rana Daggubati Net Worth:

Rana has delivered some memorable performances over the span of his career. In Bollywood, his movies with Deepika Padukone such as Dum Maro Dum and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was appreciated by the audience but he got real recognition with Baby and Ghazi Attack.

After his amazing performance in Bahubali, Rana emerged as a real superstar in Bollywood. As an antagonist, he managed to match the level of love received by . Since Bahubali became one of the highest-grossing movies, we can imagine how profitable it was for Rana's career.

Daggubati maintains a lavish lifestyle and as per the reports by Times Now, his net worth is almost Rs 142 crores and an annual salary of Rs 6 to Rs 8 crores. Apart from this, he owns expensive watches and luxurious cars. Rana also has several properties in various cities.

Miheeka Bajaj Net Worth

The talk of the town Miheeka Bajaj hails from a business background and is the founder of event management and interior decor company named 'Dew Drop Design Studio'. As per the report of Republic World, she loves exploring all forms of Indian art and its architecture. Many online reports have stated that Miheeka Bajaj's net worth as of 2020 is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 153.34 crore ($20 million).

About Miheeka Bajaj:

Miheeka was born in Hyderabad to Suresh and Bunty Bajaj of Krsala jewels, a couture jewellery brand. Miheeka did her schooling in Hyderabad and then further studied in London and Mumbai, as per the reports. She is also friends with Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor and was also present at her wedding in 2018.