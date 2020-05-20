Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati, who is waiting to release Haathi Meri Saathi, is said to be getting engaged with his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj and their engagement is taking place in Hyderabad today.

Rana Daggubati, who recently proposed Miheeka Bajaj, is yet to officially announce the date of his engagement and marriage. But if we are to go by the buzz in the media, the couple will get engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad today. Close relatives of both will attend the function. Their families will announce their wedding date on this occasion.

Rana Daggubati was linked with several actresses including Trisha Krishnan and Bipasha Basu, but none of them became true. The most eligible bachelor of Tollywood recently announced that he has been his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj for some time now and they will get married soon. He shared his photo with her on Instagram and captioned it with, "And she said Yes :) ❤️#MiheekaBajaj."

Soon after hearing the news, Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted a photo featuring Rana Daggubati with his family on May 12 and wrote, "Congratulations my Boy @RanaDaggubati Finally the mighty #BhallalaDeva is struck by #Cupid & Getting hitched. #Lockdown leads to #WedLock. God Bless You Both! శతమానం భవతి. @MiheekaBajaj."

Many other celebs and fans of the Baahubali actor, who were thrilled to hear the news, wished him on Twitter. Responding to them, Rana Daggubati thanked them all and tweeted on May 13, "Guys thank you so much for all the wishes. Humbled with so much love and positivity Thank you."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in Houseful 4, is ready with Haathi Meri Saathi, which has been delayed due to the lockdown. He has three big ticket films like Madai Thiranthu / 1945, Hiranya Kashyapa and Virata Parvam in his kitty and he would start shooting for them once the lockdown is lifted.