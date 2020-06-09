Megastar Chiranjeevi and director SS Rajamouli have thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao for their support to Tollywood.

Chiranjeevi, Akkineni Nagarjuna, director SS Rajamouli, producers Suresh Babu and C Kalyan and few other celebs met KCR and YSR Jagan at their offices on June 8 and 9, respectively. They tried to explain the problems faced by the Telugu film industry to both Chief Ministers. The celebs are thrilled to get positive responses and support from both the CMs.

Chiranjeevi thanks KCR and Talasani Srinivasa Yadav

After the meeting, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account on June 8 to thank KCR and Talasani Srinivasa Yadav. The megastar wrote, "వేలాది మంది దినసరి వేతన కార్మికుల బతుకు తెరువుని దృష్టిలో ఉంచుకుని సినిమా,టీవీ షూటింగ్స్ కి అనుమతి మంజూరు చేసిన తెలంగాణ ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ KCR గారికి,విధి విధానాలు రూపొందించి సహకరించిన శ్రీ తలసాని శ్రీనివాస యాదవ్ గారికి, ప్రభుత్వాధికారులకు కృతజ్ఞతలు.Thank You Sir. @TelanganaCMO."

SS Rajamouli also tweeted, "Thank you @TelanganaCMO KCR garu for considering our request and allowing us to get back to work, and @YadavTalasani garu for streamlining the process. Now the onus is on us as an industry to figure out how to work with the recommended safety guidelines in place. Quite a job!"

After meeting YSR Jagan today, "Chiranjeevi Konidela tweeted, Hon'ble CM of AP Sri @ysjagan responded very positively to all issues of Telugu Film Industry & we are grateful for his quick response on Guidelines for resumption of shootings along with Waiver of Minimum Power tariff on Theatres during lockdown. Thank you Sir."

Chiranjeevi Konidela had tweeted on May 22, "వినోద పరిశ్రమ పునఃప్రారంభించే విధి విధానాలు త్వరలోనే ప్రభుత్వం రూపొందించి, అందరికి మేలు కలిగేలా చూస్తుందని హామీ ఇచ్చారు. I wholeheartedly thank Hon'ble CM #KCR garu on behalf of the Film, TV & Digital Media industries for granting a patient hearing & his kind reassurance.

Two days later, the megastar had written, "అన్ని విభాగాల నుంచి ప్రతినిధులతో త్వరలోనే వారిని కలవటం జరుగుతుంది. Heartily thank Sri @ysjagan for issuing the GO for the single window system and agreeing to meet soon after the lockdown to discuss film industry issues."

This is not the first meet of the Telugu celebs with the CMs of the Telugu states, who had met on May 22 and 24 as well. SS Rajamouli had tweeted on May 22, "I sincerely thank Telangana CM, KCR garu for being empathetic to us as we discussed the possibility of bringing back normalcy to the sets of films. He heard us patiently and offered much-needed words of solace."