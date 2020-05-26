Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has opposed YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy's government selling the lands of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The power star called its decision a grave mistake.

It was reported on Monday that the TTD is mulling the idea of auctioning 50 immovable properties located at different places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. The proposal to auction Tirumala temple properties kicked up a row with some political leaders and devotees opposing it as Pawan Kalyan is one of those people.

It will hurt the devotee's sentiment and belief

Pawan Kalyan condemned the YCP led state government, saying that this decision is a grave mistake and it will hurt the devotee's sentiment and belief. The actor-turned-politician said that it risks the economic opportunities for the state in the future and the government must protect its properties.

Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "Hurting the devotee's sentiment & belief and risking the economic opportunities for the state in the future, it would be a grave mistake if the YCP led state government lets TTD sell off the lands in the prevailing circumstances. Land can generate revenue and hence the government must try all possible ways to protect and secure government properties, especially land."

The JSP leader also said that the TTD, which is a role model for other Hindu religious institutions, is setting a wrong example by selling its properties. Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "All Hindu Religious Institutions and Organizations look upto TTD. As the largest and one of the richest religious institutions of the world, TTD must set a good example and best practices for others to follow."

Tejasvi Surya requested Pawan Kalyan to fight the issue. The Bangalore South MP tweeted, "AP Govt's decision to sell assets of Tirupati Devasthanam is highly deplorable. We must oppose this tooth & nail. I request Sri @PawanKalyan Garu & BJP in AP to fight this issue until the govt reverses its stand. In the longterm, we must get temples out of state control."

In reply, Pawan Kalyan assured Tejasvi Surya to fight it and wrote, "Young and Dynamic MP Sri @Tejasvi_Surya ji, I agree with you that sale of TTD lands will set a bad precedent for other temple properties in the country and we will put all our efforts on AP Govt to withdraw their sale proposal."

Pawan Kalyan also gave a call to the worker of JSP and BJP and devotees of Lord Venkateshwara to take part in his hunger strike on May 26. He tweeted, "I request all Lord Balaji Devotees, Janasainiks, Veermahilas and JSP Leaders to participate in this hunger protest against the sale of TTD lands by AP Govt."