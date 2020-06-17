The TRS government has reportedly planned to launch a give it up campaign to reduce the financial burden caused by the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which encourages farmers to forego financial assistance.

The TRS government launched the Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018 and it is providing Rs 4,000 per acre to each farmer without any ceiling on the number of acres held by him. The government enhanced the amount to Rs 5,000 per acre, which benefits over 60 lakh farmers across the state.

The Telangana government issued fresh guidelines for the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the State on Tuesday. As per the new announcement, new pattadars will be considered from the next financial year. The government will identify eligible farmers through the data obtained from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) for the current fiscal.

But the Rythu Bandhu scheme is said to be causing a huge burden on the state exchequer. Some in the government were the opinion that Rythu Bandhu should be only extended to farmers with a certain limit of the land. However, the state government is said to be afraid of implementing this ceiling, as it would invite criticism. Instead, it has decided to convince farmers to give it up through a campaign.

According to the new guidelines, the government officials must give wide publicity to the 'Give it up' campaign and encourage farmers to give up the financial assistance. Farmers giving up the scheme must fill an application and submit it to Agricultural Extension officers or Mandal Agricultural Officer. The amount saved will be transferred to Telangana State Rythu Bandhu Samithi for farmers' welfare.