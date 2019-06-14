TikTok, the Chinese video sharing app, is one of the most popular apps in the country but has also gained notoriety for the number of accidents users get into to post the perfect video.

One recent case was near Ahmednagar in Maharashtra when a 17-year-old was killed when a country made pistol he was posing with for a TikTok video along with his relatives, accidentally went off.

17-year-old Pratik Wadekar was with his relatives, 20-year-old Sunny Pawar, 27-year-old Nitin Wadekar, and two others, including an 11-year-old boy and another man were present when the incident occurred, reports PTI.

The group was in Shirdi for the funeral rites of a family member when they decided to make the video. One of Pratik's relative had brought the gun and they thought to use it for their video which they were shooting on a mobile phone.

One of Pratik's relatives was holding the pistol and accidentally pressed the trigger. The bullet hit Pratik, killing him. The panicked relatives fled the room, trying to avoid getting caught. However, the hotel staff heard the gunshot and rushed to the source of the sound.

Some staff members tried stopping the group but they threatened to open fire and ran away. The police were alerted and took Pratik's body to the hospital where they declared him dead even before he was admitted.

The police managed to nab Sunny and Nitin while the other adult is still on the run. A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) in the Indian Penal Code.

Unfortunately, this is not the not death related to TikTok to take place in recent history. A housewife in Tamil Nadu committed suicide by drinking poison when her husband reprimanded her for getting too addicted to the app.

24-year-old Anitha, a mother of two, recorded a video of her drinking a dark coloured liquid from a white coloured bottle. She began to cough violently and died soon after, IANS states.

Before dying, the woman sent the video to her husband who is in Singapore at the moment.