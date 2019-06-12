After a video of a woman being pushed out of a moving car in Coimbatore went viral, the city police brought a team together to get to the bottom of the incident. Investigation revealed that the woman's husband was driving the car and she was pushed out of the car by her in-laws. The police are working on trying to catch the accused and bring them to justice. To make matters difficult, the woman's father-in-law is a retired Indian Army colonel.

A day after the incident, which took place on May 8, Arthi lodged a police complaint against her in-laws Antony Wilson Amalraj and Kala Amalraj and husband Arun Jude Amalraj, states Times of India.

In her complaint, Arthi revealed that she and her husband had many differences of opinions and were living separately for four years. They got married on May 11, 2008, and have two sons. They stayed in Chennai, Bengaluru, Dubai and finally settled down in Mumbai.

"Arun, an engineering graduate, earned well. But he used to harass me using harsh words. He used to turn aggressive for no reason. However, I did my best to continue the relationship. Soon, he started to avoid me completely," Arthi told the police, reports TOI.

Arthi went on to say that she had approached a family court in Mumbai for a divorce but the court recommended mediation due to the children involved in the marriage. The couple went through it and Arthi explained that she chose to stay in the marriage because of her children. However, they began to fight again.

"All of us left for Ooty for an excursion. But Arun fought with me again. I lodged a complaint with the Nilgiris district police and the issue was settled amicably. We returned to Coimbatore the next day."

Aarti the recounted how on May 8, her husband asked her to get ready to go to Chennai. She got into the car with Arun and his parents.

"When the car moved, my in-laws pushed me out. Arun, who was driving, did not stop the vehicle, which sped away," Arthi said.

After getting treated at the hospital for injuries, Arthi asked for CCTV footage from the houses in the vicinity, pieced together the video and approached the Thudiyalur police. The police have failed the catch the three accused who are on the run.

The police have filed a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 498-A (cruelty to a woman against husband or relative of husband) of the Indian Penal Code.