In a shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police for allegedly involving in bestiality at a cow shelter in Ayodhya earlier this month.

The incident took place at Kartaliya Baba Ashram where the accused, identified as Rajkumar, was caught red-handed by the volunteers of the cattle shelter after he was seen getting into sexual acts with several cows in the shelter.

Rajkumar hails from Gonda in Nawabgunj of Bareilly district. He was a frequent visitor at the ashram's shelter. The incident came into light after the volunteers came across the surveillance footage inside the shelter which showed an unknown person raping the cows. The volunteers were keeping a close watch on the shelter after this and caught Rajkumar after he returned back to the shelter to get involved in the atrocious act with the cows.

Rajkumar was thrashed by the people who caught him before he was handed over to the police. The accused has been arrested and booked under sections 376 (rape) and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These correspond to charges of animal cruelty, said Jogendra Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ayodhya.

Disgusted by this incident, the ashram's priest Ramdas was inconsolable. "CCTV footage shows the man doing unspeakable acts with seven cows one by one. We have caught him and brought to the police station. The act has left us distraught, we are unable to understand this," the teary-eyed priest said, reports India Today.

However, the accused claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol and does not remember anything that he did. He said that he only remembers the people and the police thrashing him, adds the report.