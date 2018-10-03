Tata Consultancy Services has doubled the normal salary for freshers who have new-age digital skills.

The Indian MNC is now offering up to Rs 6.5 lakh per annum compared to the Rs 3.5 lakh per annum it was offering until now.

However, this is only for engineering freshers with new-age digital skills on which they will be tested before they are offered the job. They will have to sit for the National Qualifier's Test where they would take the digital skills-based examination, according to TOI.

"The NQT was open to graduates and postgraduates of the 2019 batch, across engineering colleges in India. This re-imagination of the campus hiring process, using sophisticated technology platforms, has transformed traditional recruitment models and reinforces TCS' philosophy of being an equal opportunity employer," TCS said according to a PTI report.

TCS has had a 175 percent increase in test applications than before after the NQT was announced.

"People who have done well in the NQT will get a chance to write another test for the digital talent pool, and if they clear and go through the interview, then they will get into the digital pool and their compensation will be differentiated," Ajoy Mukherjee, executive VP and head of global human resources reports TOI.

The test by TCS is longer and more difficult than the NQT and requires coding skills and a basic knowledge of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data intelligence. The exam will also test the candidates programming skills.