Swara Bhaskar and Amazon Prime Video are facing backlash from some viewers, who asked the actress what message are you trying to convey to students with Rasbhari after talking about women empowerment and equality?

Besides being an actress, Swara Bhaskar is also fighting for women's rights. She has earned some enemies through her opinions about current affairs and hate speeches against the Narendra Modi-led government. The actress often gets trolled and bullied on social media by some activists for the same reason.

Swara Bhaskar, who was last seen in LGBT romance film Sheer Qorma in 2019, is back with her new offering – web series titled Rasbhari, which has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 25. The movie is a coming-of-age love story, revolving around class 11 student and his growing infatuation for his English teacher. The actress is seen as a glamorous and seductress teacher in this web series.

Swara Bhaskar's fans and some other people are impressed with Rasbhari. They heaped praises upon her acting and glamour featured in the web series. But it is a field day for some activists, who are busy trolling her. They asked that she spoke about women empowerment and equality and what she is trying to convey to women and students across the country with such B grade series.

There is another reason for the anger of those activists. Amazon Prime Video recently streamed Anushka Sharma-produced Paatal Lok, which hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus. With the OTT platform now streaming Rasbhari, those people are even angrier over hitting the new low with this B-grade series. After watching the new web series, some people are trolling and sharing Amazon Prime too.

Here are some viewers' tweets shaming Swara Bhaskar and Amazon Prime Video:

Lockdown 5.0 @WinOverCorona

@ReallySwara #Rasbhari is full of Lust bhari.. You used to talk about women empowerment, equality and fake propaganda now making such B grade series. Shame! I don't believe, just to get some work you can fall to this level.

NeoMonk @anti__antiIndia

Swara Bhaskar is not a dull actor. But choosing #Rasbhari is an absolute disregard to everything she claims to stand for. #Rasbhari has everything that is NOT supposed to be standardized for mere commercial reasons. #50ShadesOfPorn

Mayank Budhiraja @mayank_bj

#rasbhari @ReallySwara what message are you trying to convey to students with the show? Shame! #Boycottrasbhari

Indian1947 @WiseIndian1947

#Rasbhari is cheap porn... shame on @PrimeVideoIN We want something like Panchayat not this shit with a shitty actress...

Vivek Seal @vivekseal