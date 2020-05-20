Just like a gripping a book, a nail-biting thriller can keep you glued to the couch. The interesting psychological shows make you ignore a project deadline or stay awake till the late hour in the night. From gripping trials to twisted murder mysteries, these movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video will keep you guessing right till the end.

Put on your comfiest pyjamas, get some popcorn going to binge on these thoroughly twisted and gripping tales:

Paatal Lok

The recently released Amazon Original show Paatal Lok has been the talk of the town since its launch. From Mumbai police's quirky tweets to B-town's celebs appreciating the story, the show has acquired a separate fan base across audiences. The show intends to unfold like an epic – a story that captures India's messy, contradictory realities which makes it a perfect psychological thriller that will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Mirzapur

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi, Mirzapur captures the nexus between crime and politics. A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. It is yet another edgy thriller which will keep you hooked till the end.

The Family Man

The Family Man is another edgy action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man who working for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. While he tries to protect the nation from terrorists, he also has to protect his family from the impact of his secretive, high-pressure, and low paying job.

Breathe

Breathe is an Indian drama that explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Kabir (Sadh), a brilliant but non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch, puts the pieces together of seemingly unconnected deaths of organ donors that lead up to an unlikely suspect - the affable Danny (Madhavan). This series just asks one question - how far will you go to protect the one you love. Two desperate and driven men must engage in the ultimate cat and mouse game to save the one they love.

Mardaani 2

Rani Mukherjee's Mardaani 2 is a film that will disturb and grip you at the same time. A heroine and a bad guy is quite unusual for Hindi cinema with terrifying suspense, understated messaging that is woven into the characterisation and top-notch performances by Mukerji and Vishal. No-frills storytelling style all add up to making Mardaani 2 a family entertainer, highly intelligent, polished thriller.