With the govt extending countrywide lockdown till May 31, the economic crisis looming over the nation is going to worsen even more. Apart from the health epidemic, the people all around the world are also struggling with the economic turmoil that is hitting the country harder with each passing day. Each section and each strata of the country is affected by it, some directly and some indirectly.

And amid all this, our film, television and OTT platforms have not gone untouched either. From shows going off-air suddenly, celebs not being paid, films releasing on OTT platforms, celebs and industry people running short of savings; the industry has been battling a humongous economic setback. And the latest we hear is that even the cast and crew of some of the top shows on OTT platforms will be getting a pay cut.

A Republicworld report states that Made in Heaven, Mirzapur 2 and Family Man 2 are some of the shows that would bear the brunt of this lockdown. It says that Amazon Prime has decided to cut down on the budget of its shows and the shows which were already shot before the lockdown began, a pay cut seems inevitable for its cast and crew.

Mirzapur and Made in Heaven's fate

The report states that Mirzapur team would be taking a pay-cut since the show had already been shot. It also states that the Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti show - Made in Heaven – would have lesser number of episodes since they don't want to compromise on the quality of the show. There were reports that the cast and crew of Family Man 2 would also get a cut on the pay.

Family Man team denies it

"We've been getting calls about news that we are facing budget cuts on #TheFamilyMan. We have NOT been asked to cut budgets on either this show or any of our upcoming shows. In fact we have finished shoot on TFM, so the topic of budget cuts is not even relevant," a statement from the creators of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said.