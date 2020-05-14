With the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, theatres have been shut from mid-march all over India. therefore the only source of entertainment left for the audience is OTT. The web is the only platform where new content is streaming and keeping the viewers hooked.

With new shows and announcements each day across various OTT platforms. Netizens are anxiously awaiting the release of Indian crome thriller Mirzapur Season 2. All thanks to Mirzapur Season 1 for creating such a huge success at the web front. Fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the second season. And are unable to hold their excitement upon seeing or hearing any update on their favourite show.

Well, this is what happened when the makers of Amazon Prime Video released the character poster of their upcoming flick Homecoming season 2.

Fans of Mirzapur started enquiring about the release of Mirzapur season 2. One after other, they kept asking the makers to officially announce the release date of Mirzapur seaon2.

Check out the hilarious comments on the character announcement of Homecoming season 2.

Coming back to Mirzapur 2

As per reports, the outdoor filming part for Mirzapur Season 2 is currently stopped, due to nationwide Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Recently, a rumour broke out that Mirzapur Season 2 would be premiered in December this year. Fans were excited when media outlets started saying that the second season would commence streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020.

Release date of Mirzapur

Now some latest reports suggest that Mirzapur Season 2 will stream any time in August 2020 instead of December 25. However, the reports failed to mention any particular date. The trailer will reportedly release at least two months before the streaming date.

The cast of Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur Season 2 will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Till any official announcement isn't made with respect to Mirzapur Season 2. Watch Homecoming season 2 from May 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

International Business Times India, will keep you updated about your favourite show!