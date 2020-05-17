In his review of Paatal Lok, Anurag Kashyap has heaped praises on Anushka Sharma and her team. He says that it is a great investigative thriller that comes from the understanding of 'Real India'.

Paatal Lok is about a cynical inspector, who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case, which leads him into a dark realm of the underworld. Produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films, this neo-noir web television series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 15 May. Anurag Kashyap watched the web series soon after it hit the internet.

Later, Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter account to share his detailed review of Paatal Lok. In a series of tweets, he heaped praises upon actors, technicians of the movie for their work. He started, "My filmmaker's heart is full of joy. I just saw PAATAAL LOK. The best crime thriller I have seen to come out of this country in the longest time, maybe forever."

The director said that Paatal Look will be a game-changer for sure. Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "It is not just a great investigative thriller. It comes from the understanding of Real India. The dark heart of India, the communal and casteist India. But it doesn't judge it, it comes from empathy. It's a game-changer for sure."

Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "It finds humanity in its darkest heart. It shows us the large gap between the rural and urban India. Extremely well written, shot performed. It makes you realise, that only those who see and understand this large gap between the two India's, will wield power over it."

Talking about the actors' performances in Paatal Lok, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Abhishek, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika, Vipin, Gul .. have seen them all before , always at their best, it's the ones I saw the first time- Niharika , Jagjeet, Ishwak took my heart. Great job Avinash Arun and Prosit. Kudos to the producers for standing by the team."

The filmmaker added, In the end. Jaideep Ahlawat and Sudip Sharma. your finest work yet. and the team of writers , casting directors , assistants(Red heart), cinematographers, production designer, costumes. Everyone involved take a bow. I am so inspired. Streaming on @PrimeVideoIN."