Amazon Prime Video's new web series Pataal Lok staring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi and Abhishek Banerjee has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Pataal Lok is a gritty crime thriller, which has been directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy and produced by Anushka Sharma under her banner Clean Slate Films. Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra have written the story, screenplay and dialogues for this web series.

Pataal Lok story: Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a cynical inspector is tasked with investigating a high-profile case which leads him into a dark realm of the underworld. Hathi Ram's instincts tells him to investigate into the lives of the suspects. He discovers startling truths and insights that eventually help him rediscover his responsibilities as a cop, his place in the larger scheme of things and the larger meaning of life itself.

Analysis: Pataal Lok has a fresh story, which throws light Ayodhya, beef, Muslim victimhood, Gauri Lankesh, Dalit vs upper caste, Twitter, trolls, social media outrage. It has gripping narration interesting twists and turns and. The content of the web series is gruesome, disturbing and uncomfortable, but yet it is addictive, say many audience.

But some viewers, who have leanings towards right ideology, feel that Paatal Lok is propaganda web series to portray government, CBI, Hindus and media in bad light. Its main point is to glorify terrorist as victims of the government's conspiracy. It is hinduphoblic that showcases all Hindus as villains.

All the artistes have delivered realistic and brilliant performances, but Neeraj Kabi and Jaideep Ahlawat steal the show in Paatal Lok. This web series has rich production values and picturisation background music are the big attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Here are Pataal Lok reviews and ratings shared on Twitter by audience:

Rohini Singh @rohini_sgh

Hypocritical and self obsessed TV anchors, greedy media owners, a broken police and justice system and the representation of the CBI as an ally of the government in #patallok. Possibly the best web series ever made.

Haroon Rashid @iHaroonRashid

I binge-watched #PataalLok in a day. It's disturbingly brilliant. Gripping but gruesome, uncomfortable yet addictive - some scenes will leave you feeling sick but you'll keep watching because the narrative is so intriguing. Great production and performances. @PrimeVideoIN

SIDDHARTH GARG @SGGARG

Completed #pataallok Excellent performance by Jaideep Ahlawat. Some scenes are unnecessary, just to create an intense image in the viewers mind. Overall a good watch for the weekend. #pataallokreview

ᴀɴꜱʜᴜʟ ꜱʜᴀʀᴍᴀ @anshul_ms

Let's face it #pataallok has featured best talents of Bollywood for sure. #pataallokreview: a lot of effort was put together to bring a feature together which somehow seemed to fall apart from the LACK OF MOTIVE in the entire storyline. @GulPanag @AnushkaSharma

Himanshu Singh @Himansh60476349

Realistic acting performed all actors including the smallest character the child sidhharth. fantastic direction. Impeccably fine & flawless acting. The positive thing is that while being truly entertaining, this also makes sense and throw some light on the society.#PaatalLok

TinTin Quanrantino @Batla_G

#PaatalLok is brilliant. Everyone is awesome. I binge watched a show after ages. Just couldn't leave it in the middle Makes Sacred Games look amateurish. What a show man

Vibhor @OyeVibhor

What a fantastic show, and such powerful and nuanced performances by everyone. I thought except Gul entire casting was bang for the buck!

Pranav @lakulsih

#PaatalLok is a propaganda serial to portray GOVT, CBI, HINDUS and Pro Govt Media in bad light After it captures viewers Intrest in first 3-4 episodes it slowly moves to it's main point to Glorify Terrorist as victims of GOVT Conspiracy.

Sumit Kadel @SumitkadeI

#PataalLok - Rating- Medium star HINDUPHOBIC propaganda. In the name of crime drama,what they have shown- - police making communal jabs against their own officer & a criminal. - Mob wearing saffron lynched a minority over beef issue.- CBI wrongly framed a minority guy a pak agent. These are few examples, film is full of communal hatred. These scenes had nothing to do with the story & script..only Jaideep alahawat fantastic act is the saving grace. I am m shocked anushka sharma produced & endorsed this leftist propaganda web-film . Medium star #pataalLok .

Rohitt Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

#PaatalLok is Strictly average, #JaideepAhlawat act is fantastic but web series lacks Story, screenplay & execution,plot revolves around characters which in the end hardly matters, fails to give you that feel of a crime drama,2.5*/5. *NOT RECOMMENDED* #PaatalLokReview. Director tried too much to maintain a proper balance between Crime, Police, media, Journalism ethics, police way of working, local don, politicians and many such things which needed a twist or a terrific ending,but climax turned out to be very smooth, Surprisingly meaningless Due to Lockdown and rise in ott viewership, #PaatalLok will get massive views, but it wont be remembered as one of the finest or even a good web series, forget about other ott platforms, amazon itself has better web series streaming now, Jaideep is the only saving grace #PaatalLok

Ra_Bies 2.0 @Ra_Bies

Couple of random mob lynching by some criminals allegedly on beef issue & liberals & hinduphoblic media made all Hindus villains. It's now a fashion & considered classy to showcase Bhagwa wearing Hindus as lynchers in the Indian TV crime shows, latest in this series is Pataal Lok

Anubha @AnubhaShukla7

Watched #Pataallok ...Bhar Bhar ke cliches & propaganda hai bhai saab. It's just annoying. Ayodhya, Beef, Karsevak, M victimhood, Gauri Lankesh, Dalit Vs Upper Caste, Twitter, Trolls, Social Media outrage. Everything is there. Matlab thoda toh creative ho jao yaar.