Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are well-known for creating a stir in the film industry. With releases such as Sacred Games, Raman Raghav 2.0, Gangs of Wasseypur 2, Dev D, (where Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a cameo) the actor and the director have given Hindi film industry a different ray of hope for a certain section of audience who wish to experience a cinematic space which seems taken from reality, with non-decorated frames.

"My dynamic with Ghoomketu's character is a commotion of near captures and lazy pursuit. I play the role of a corrupt cop who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu. Moving over to the other side and acting is fun, especially when you have such a stellar cast! Working with Nawazuddin again was fantastic, as usual. I am looking forward to the audience response on my digital debut in ZEE5," Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

Ghoomketu marks Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap's next collaboration after Sacred Games. But the film does not have the same nature which one expects from an Anurag-Nawaz duo. It has an interesting plot where Nawaz is seen as the writer whose work gets plagiarised. Anurag Kashyap plays this lazy and corrupt police officer, who does not have any interest in filing a report of the complaint.

Ghoomketu here has a nature of his own. He establishes himself as a cinephile with a picture of Bachchan Saab (Amitabh Bachchan) in his vest. The cast also includes Ila Arun who plays Ghoomketu's aunt, along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna. A-listers of the Hindi film industry such as Ranveer Singh, Nikhil Advani, Chitrangada Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and the Sahenshah Amitabh Bachchan will have a cameo in Ghoomketu along with Lauren Gottlieb.

Ghoomketu has been directed by Pushpendranath Misra and produced by Phantom Films. This marks Phantom's next venture after Super 30.