Rumour has it that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has apparently broken all ties with brother Shamas. In the past few days, a massive fight took place between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his brother Shamas. In retrospect, Nawazuddin's brother and also his business manager Shamas sent across a message to producers informing them that he is no more with Nawazuddin and there is no connection between them henceforth.

According to a Spotboye report, the message read, "Hey All, I am informing you all that I have resigned from the post of Business Manager of Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. I have no connection with him after today."

No room for any reconciliation

According to the publication, the split is owing to constant fights between Nawaz and Shamas over their film Chalta Purza, which stars and is being directed by Shamas. The two brothers' disagreement on certain aspects of the film has had them part ways forever and there shall be no professional collaboration from now onwards. Shamas had been handling Nawaz's work from the time the actor ventured into films and with their ongoing tiff, it seems there's no room for any reconciliation.

We only hope the two brothers bury the hatchet as soon as possible. After all blood relations are not that easy to break.