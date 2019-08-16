Netflix's Sacred Games had its viewers on their edge of their seats after they binge-watched the entire season 1 on their screens. After a long wait, the makers are back with Sacred Games season 2, but unfortunately, the web series failed to live up to the expectations, this time around.

In season 1, viewers were introduced to Mumbai's dreaded don Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who spares no one when it comes to his survival. But in season 2, the same Ganesh Gaitonde, is being controlled by many people and even his foul mouth couldn't save him from his draining life.

Apart from Nawaz, Jatin Sarna as Bunty, Saif Ali Khan as Sartaj, Pankaj Tripathi as Guruji, Kalki Koechlin, Saurabh Sachdeva as Suleiman Isa and others try to lift the series with their performances, but the screenplay becomes a drag even after watching three episodes and makes you feel lost somewhere in the chaos.

You may want to finish the series just the sake of it to know how Sartaj will save Mumbai from a nuclear attack and unfold Gaitonde mysterious life. But in the end, you may feel why the makers invested so much of their time turning their favourite web series into a complete disaster.

Viewers have been expressing their disappointment with Sacred Games 2 and had been flooding the social media with memes that perfectly decribes their current state of mind.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter.

Is Sacred Games web series Completed?????

Or incomplete

Is Sartaj succeed to deactivate bomb??

Very Suspense ending of Sacred Games 2

Why Gaitonde told in Last that meri kahani adhuri reh gai??

Is Season 3 coming?? #SacredGames @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/jHUbcVzvsX — Devang Chauhan (@DevangC36386210) August 16, 2019

GOT: I'm the biggest disappointment of the year Sacred Games: Aham Brahmasmi #SacredGames #SacredGamesS2 #SacredGamesS02 — Akash Patil (@patilakashh) August 16, 2019