Sacred Games is considered to be one of the most successful series in India. Recently Netflix released the trailer of Sacred Games season 2 with new interesting plots and with the addition of new characters that set to be played by Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. One character that generated most curiosity is of Pankaj Tripathi's role of Guruji.

Though Pankaj was seen briefly in season 1 as well but audiences didn't get to see much of him and now in this upcoming season, his role will have much more to offer to his fans. His looks and role of Guru ji are said to be inspired from the renowned spiritual guru - Osho.

Acharya Rajnesh, also known as Bhagwan Acharya Rajneesh later as OSHO was a spiritual guru, mystic and philosopher from India and also a leader of Rajneesh movement. Osho lead a very controversial life leading a ban on him by several countries including US and India the late 1970's.

Watching Pankaj Tripathi's looks and dialogues in Sacred Games 2 trailer reminds us of Rajneesh Osho who still has massive followers across the world. It is believed that there are meant to several references to Osho and his way of life and practices that will be depicted in the role of Guruji, that played by Pankaj in the series.