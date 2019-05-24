Pankaj Tripathi has been shooting rigorously for the past few months with several back to back projects. His busy schedules and work commitments didn't allow him to spend quality time with his family. So before he could start shooting for the first schedule of Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83 in London, he flew off to Scotland with his wife Mridula and daughter for a much needed family vacation.

The actor had planned this much needed trip keeping in mind his shoot which is due to begin early next month in London.

In the film 83, Pankaj is playing the role of India team manager PR Man Singh who played a very important role in shaping the Indian team that went on to win India's first Cricket World Cup in the year 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Pankaj said, "It has been almost 2 years I haven't taken any leave from work for a longer period. My wife Mridula use to watch Outlanders and that is how she has seen Scotland and always wanted to visit Scotland in real life after having seen the series. Being in Mumbai or anywhere in India, I am always busy with some project or another. This was much needed vacation for all of us, even my daughter wanted to see Scotland since she is a fan of Sherlock Holmes. So unanimously it was decided to go-to Scotland on vacation. This would be the first time my wife and daughter will be visiting Scotland and I'm looking forward to going there."