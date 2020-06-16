Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar has slammed trolls, stating that it is idiotic to hold Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt responsible for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who completed suicide on Sunday.

Some people on social media blamed nepotism for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and started trolling Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt.

Swara Bhaskar took to Twitter to condemn those people on Monday night. The social activist tweeted, "People should really stop using someone's suffering and tragic demise to further their own agenda! #SushantSinghRajput."

Swara Bhaskar said that the trolls allegations were based on a silly game played on a TV chat show. She tweeted, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!"

The actress also pointed out that Sushant has not left a death note. So there is no point in blaming anyone. Swara wrote, "Sushant didn't leave a note. We don't know what he went thru. We don't know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn't leave a note! Get it? He didn't want to talk about it. He's gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy.

Some people argued that it may be silly for her thick skin, which doesn't get affected. Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) wrote, "Swara it may be a silly chat show for you & You may have that sense of humour or thick skin to not get affected. But some don't. And just cause you're a big producer, you can't call out people and "rate" them on national TV. Most of us are calling out this hypocrisy & toxicity."

Responding to Zainab, Swara Bhaskar said it is still not right to hold them responsible. The actress replied, "That may be but it's still idiotic to hold Karan & Alia responsible for this tragedy - because they made some thoughtless comments. The fact is we don't know what Sushant was going through nor what the cause was. Everything being discussed is speculation & gossip. It's not right."