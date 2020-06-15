Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon, amid heavy downpour. Sushant's father and his two sisters arrived from the actor's hometown Patna, while a few of his colleagues and friends from Bollywood and the television industry were also present, besides fans also flocked the venue to catch a last glimpse of the star.

And while many celebrities have been sharing some of their moments with the actor, celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi, who has worked with Sushant, has also opened up about things that will make you miss the actor. She also spoke about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and how Sushant was indebted to her.

"When we were talking, he told me how indebted he was to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. According to him, she supported him very much when they were on television and during their struggling days. He became a big star," Leepakshi told TOI in an interview.

She further added, "This is a real quality in somebody to look back and even if you are not with that person, appreciate them for what they have done for you. Even though their relationship went sour, he had only good things to say about her."

She continued, "I was really fond of him. When I heard the news I was in disbelief and shaking. He had so many more stories to tell me. We all get busy. He just suddenly decided that okay I am going to go."

Sushant had a limited circle

Talking about his state of mind, Leepakshi said that she had spoken to him about three months ago adding that Sushant had a very limited circle.

"I spoke to Sushant last about two and a half or three months ago. I wouldn't say that I am one of his closest friends or something like that. He had a very limited circle and he kept it to himself," Leepakshi said.

She further added, "But I can imagine he must be under so much pressure because there is this constant judging with regard to his films and personal lives. It is high time we pay attention to our mental health. People could never tell that this guy could do something like this."