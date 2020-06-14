The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the entire nation shook. Not just the industry, well-known people from the sports and political world have also expressed their shock and grief over Sushant's tragic death.

The actor is said to have died of suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The Kai Po Che actor was 34.

From Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Neha Dhupia, Rannvijay Singha, Bipasha Basu, Riteish Deshmukh to Richa Chadha; the entire industry has been left speechless with this devious loss to the industry. Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren, has also expressed over Sushant's demise.

The cricket fraternity, which was impressed with Sushant's performance as MS Dhoni in his biopic, has taken to Twitter to express their grief. Krunal Pandya, Harsha Bhogle, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Saina Nehwal have also paid their condolences to the family.

Ankita Lokhande's reaction

Before Sushant made his debut in the film industry, the actor was known for his role in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta. Sushant and his female lead from the show, Ankita Lokhande, were in a relationship for over five years before calling it quits. The entire industry knew of their relationship but right when the rumours of a gala wedding were making the rounds, the duo parted ways. An India TV report has now said that when they called the actress to know her reaction, she probably was not aware of the incident and shouted, "What?" Ankita hung up the phone without saying anything. There have been reports of Ankita being in another relationship now and all set to settle down.

Twitter erupts with grief

Sushant was last seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Chhichhore. The film had won him rave reviews. Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family."

Disha Patani, who had worked with Sushant in Dhoni biopic, took to Twitter to share a broken heart emoji shoon after the news broke out.

We truly feel Sushant was a terrific actor and this wasn't his time to go. Not so soon. Rest in peace, Sushant Singh!