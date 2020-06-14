In a shocking turn-of-events, Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide by hanging at his Mumbai home. The actor was 34. His suicide comes barely after a week since his manager, Disha Salian, died of suicide.

Reports reveal that it was the actor's househelp who informed the police of his death. Mumbai Police is currently at his home.

Ever since the news broke out on Twitter, celebs have been expressing their shock and grief over this tragic news. Sushant was said to be a in a relationship with Sonali Cable actress Rhea Chakraborty.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is truly sad. What a tragic loss? Deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 14, 2020

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Cant believe this news ... Can’t believe what’s happening... why did he have to do this ... ??? Shaking and sinking ... — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Shocked and heartbroken...such a brilliant life, so full of potential, gone way too soon

RIP #SushantSinghRajput ? — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) June 14, 2020

Extremely shocked n deeply saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput

how tragic..

RIP ?? — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) June 14, 2020

I must admit to being shaken. #SushantSinghRajput — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 14, 2020

Sad to learn about demise of a young actor #SushantSinghRajput

He was doing so well ..why had he to go .. — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 14, 2020