In a shocking turn-of-events, Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide by hanging at his Mumbai home. The actor was 34. His suicide comes barely after a week since his manager, Disha Salian, died of suicide.

Reports reveal that it was the actor's househelp who informed the police of his death. Mumbai Police is currently at his home.

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Kedarnath
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan in KedarnathYouTube screenshot

Ever since the news broke out on Twitter, celebs have been expressing their shock and grief over this tragic news. Sushant was said to be a in a relationship with Sonali Cable actress Rhea Chakraborty.

 

 