In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly completed suicide by hanging himself by the ceiling at his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He was 34.

A domestic help found the actor hanging in his apartment and immediately alerted the police. The Bandra police have rushed to the spot and are currently investigating the matter.

Celebrities have been expressing their shock over the demise of the actor who is known for his roles in MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many more.

More details awaited.