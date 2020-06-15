On Sunday (June 14) Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, ended his life by hanging himself in the bedroom of his Bandra home and was found by his domestic help who alerted the police.

As the news of the suicide spread, Bollywood and thousands of his fans were plunged into grief amid widespread speculation of the reasons hurtling him to resort to the ultimate step. Among several Bollywood celebrities, Karan Johar was also one who shared a heartfelt condolence post on the actor's demise.

"I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug," Karan Johar wrote while expressing his grief on Sushant's untimely demise.

Many celebrities left comments on his post on how heartbreaking the incident was. However, a two word comment by Hrithik Roshan landed him in trouble with the netizens for apparently being insensitive towards one's death.

"Lovely Karan," Hrithik Roshan had commented which invited a lot of criticism towards him. "what's there to be lovely about," asked an online user while another user vented out his anger by saying, "wt lovely? Saying poem after the death! Giving flowers after the death! Y don't you suggest @karanjohar to stop his bloody show which always roasts stars who come from their hard work."

And there were several others who criticised Hrithik for his comment.

On Monday, Sushant was laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium at Vile Parle, Mumbai. His last rites were performed by his father and two sisters who were flown from Patna to Mumbai in the morning.