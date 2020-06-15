The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shockwaves across the country. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai by his maid on Sunday morning. Since then Bollywood continued expressing grief and disbelief over the actor's demise on social media.

The actor's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper hospital for post mortem on Sunday afternoon and released from the hospital on Monday morning around 10 am after his father was flown from Patna to Mumbai for cremation.

His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, where a few close friends of Sushant from the industry were seen arriving to pay their last respects. Rhea Chakraborty, who was rumoured to be dating Sushant, was seen getting teary-eyed at the hospital wearing a protective mask and gloves.

His past rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon, Chhichhore co-star Varun Sharma, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor and close friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra were seen at the crematorium. Sushant's sister, brother-in-law and cousins were also seen at the actor's funeral. Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey and Vivek Oberoi were also present. However, none of them were allowed to enter the premises of the crematorium.

Sushant was cremated by his father and two sisters who performed the actor's last rites. Take a look.