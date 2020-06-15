Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that he knew the pain Sushant Singh Rajput was going through and the story of the people who let him down. He would be alive if he had met him in the last six months.

It was double shock and sadness for Shekhar Kapur, who lost two near and dear ones at the same time on the same day. The Bollywood filmmaker took to his Twitter account to mourn the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sameer Bangara and offer his heartfelt condolences to their bereaved families.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Kapur wrote that he had a bright future and it was too early for him to leave the world. The director tweeted, "Dear Sushant, there was so much more you had to offer. Perhaps the world was not up to your beliefs. You should not have gone like this ...but then you were an old wise soul in a restless young body. Often the heavens cannot handle that."

Mental health has been the most debated topic in India in recent years. The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has once again fueled the debate further with many celebs feeling that the actor should have been speaking about his problems to anyone of them. Talking about his depression, Shekhar Kapur said that he knew about his pains, but he had not in touch with him for the last six months.

Shekhar Kapur tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

My Qyuki tweeted that its co-founder Samir Bangara died in an accident on Sunday. It was another personal loss for Shekhar Kapur, who tweeted yesterday, "Still reeling in shock over passing of Sameer Bangara. Right what's most important is his very loving family. But thank you everyone for your condolences."

Shekhar Kapur paid his last tributes to Samir Bangara through his next tweet that read, "Friend colleague co-founder advisor, always there for you. Will miss you. Just everyone you touched will RIP #SamirBangara @MyQyuki."