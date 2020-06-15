The tragic demise of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 has left the entire film fraternity and the nation in whole in a state of shock. The 34-year-old was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his house-help.

Sushant had a successful transition from TV to Bollywood, delivering quite a few hits in his short career span. From his debut movie Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni-The Untold Story to his last release Chhichhore, Sushant's performances were highly appreciated. Take a look into Sushant's net worth.

Net Worth:

According to a report in ABP Live, the 34-year-old's net worth was estimated to be about Rs 59 crores. He also owned several luxury vehicles such as BMW K 1300 R motorcycle, Land Rover Range Rover SUV and Maserati Quattroporte. The actor used to charge Rs. 5-7 crores per film.

The report also said that Sushant was a space news buff and used to often post space-related information on his Instagram handle. In fact, he had also bought a piece of land on the moon from the International Lunar Lands Registry. The property is on the far side of the moon in a region called the Mare Muscoviense or the 'Sea of Muscovy.'

Suspecting foul play:

Meanwhile, the actor's brother-in-law OP Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, suspected some foul play in the crime. He is now seeking a thorough probe into the incident, IANS reported.

Pappu Yadav, Chief of Jan Adhikar Party, also demanded CBI inquiry. "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI inquiry into the matter," Yadav said while visiting Sushant's family in Patna.

Last rites and cremation:

According to reports, Sushant was suffering from depression for the past six months and was getting treated for it in Hinduja Hospital. The police have apparently found some anti-depressants pill in his room as well.

The Kedarnath actor's body was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where the post-mortem was performed the same day. His family members including his father, who resides in Delhi, have arrived in Mumbai on June 15 for the last rites.