In an unfortunate turn of events, the ace actor of Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide, at his house in Mumbai. The star, who rose to fame from his movie MS Dhoni passed away on June 14, 2020, by hanging himself by the ceiling.

The details about the demise are yet to be disclosed as the police are waiting for the postmortem report. The 34-year-old actor who has been celebrated on the screen for his brilliant acting has bid adieu to this world, leaving a huge void in the Indian Cinema.

Through his movies like MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many more, Sushant Singh Rajput established himself as a quintessential actor and many predicted that he could be next big star of Bollywood. The man who started as a background dancer became the megastar of Bollywood through his hard work and dedication.

Whole fraternity mourned over the untimely demise of the actor. From his co-stars such as Anushka Sharma (P.K), Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor (Shudh Desi Romance) to stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and many more shared their condolences on the social media for Sushant Singh Rajput and his family.

Even the people from the industry are clueless about the drastic decision made by Sushant as he was a happy soul but some of his friends and people from the industry are claiming that he was depressed from past few months.

Producer Mukesh Bhatt: He was a disturbed boy

Taking to the media, Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt said that he 'saw it coming' and sensed that something wrong is going on with Sushant. When he met Sushant for the narration of Aashiqui 2 and Sadak 2, a year or half ago, he felt that something was wrong with him.

"He was a very disturbed boy. He was not there while talking to me, I felt that he was not on the same plain. There was something amiss, something wrong," Bhatt told Times Now.

Bhatt also recalled that at the start of his career, he had worked with actress Parveen Babi, who had suffered from schizophrenia, and he was worried that Sushant was "going the Parveen Babi way". Though Mukesh was not personally close to the actor and was not shocked by the news of his suicide, he did felt sad and depressed.

Although soon, the producer was slammed by Union minister Babul Supriyo on Twitter. He wrote, "Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that's fair enough but it's a shame that he didn't act or help him out as a fatherly figure."

Anguished to hear MukeshBhatt ji (otherwise a good friend of mine) saying on @TimesNow that he saw it coming for Sushant!He may not hv given him #Sadak2 #Ashique2 for professional reasons, that's fair enough but it's a shame that he didn't act or help him out as a fatherly figure — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) June 14, 2020

Taking baby steps towards the stardom from the TV screens to the superstar of the silver screen. Sushant proved his versatility and acting skills. In his last film Chichore, as a parent of a 12th grader, he taught the world that nothing is worth ending the life and we all must find hope and perfections in our imperfections. His last film, Dil Bechara, that is an adaption of book 'Fault in the Stars' will be released soon.