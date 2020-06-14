The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has sent shockwaves across the nation. The Kai Po Che actor, died of suicide by hanging at his Bandra residence. It has been reported that it was his househelp that informed the police of the actor's death. He was just 34.

The whole nation has been gripped with shock and grief over the untimely demise of the terrific actor. What the industry and the audience are unable to come to terms is the fact that the actor never displayed any signs of any mental trauma or stress. His co-stars and industry friends always described him as a happy-go-lucky man with no air or attitude. His recent release – Chhichhore – had won rave reviews and the actor had been in the list of the top ten most talented actors of the industry for several years now. He was also rumoured to be dating Sonali Cable actress Rhea Chakraborty. However, the two never confirmed it and always maintained their "good friends" stance.

What is even more surprising is the fact that Rhea had posted an Instagram video, just an hour before Sushant is said to have died of suicide. The video was of Rhea's shooting days. She had captioned the image as, "I really miss shooting ! Ok bye." Rhea's video indicates that she had no inkling of what the actor's mental space was or whether there was something to be worried of. And we can't begin to imagine her frame-of-mind, being Sushant's closest friends, right now.

From film promotions, trailer launches, chat shows to social media; Sushant never gave any of us any hint of him going through any sort of mental health issue or anxiety. He always appeared as one happy, relaxed, calm and cool individual. If Sushant indeed had been going through a mental turmoil, from the outside, he seemed rock solid with nothing to worry about. Despite several attempts and emphasis on mental health, film industry seems to be the worst hit sector in the department of a mental well-being. It's high time we understand the gravity of mental health and how real they are.



Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with the actor for over five years, before calling it off, was shocked by the news. When India TV reporter called up the actress, a visibly shocked Ankita shouted, "What?" and hung up the phone. Disha Patani, who worked with him in Dhoni biopic, shared a broken heart emoji after the news broke out. Kiara Advani, who also worked with Sushant in Dhoni biopic as Sakshi Dhoni, took to Twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can't believe this.. gone too too soon"

From Kai Po Che to Chhichhore; we will always remember Sushant Singh Rajput, as an actor with tremendous talent which the industry failed to utilize.

RIP, Sushant!